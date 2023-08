Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Katha (Aditi Sharma) finally think of getting married soon. Later on, we see Viaan come to meet Katha, and she talks with him and shares every feeling with him. She shares her pain struggle, which she suffered in her past seven years, and now she thinks that this is all like a dream for her; if she opens her eyes, everything will break, but Viaan takes her in his arms and says now everything is fine. They both get all the blessings from their elders. Well, finally, Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) plans a surprise for Viaan and Katha, and he calls everybody in his house. Well, Tejji also admires Katha and talks to her very politely. Well, viewers are a little confused about whether she really is changed or if this is her major plan. Let's see what Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) does next. Tejji and Kailash Garewal fixed the roka ceremonies of Katha and Viaan, and finally everyone danced and was very happy. Let's wait to see the upcoming twist when Katha and Viaan finally get engaged. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha and Viaan get romantic and steal special moments before their wedding

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see Tejji and Viaan (Adnan Khan) come with very beautifully draped costumes, and really, Viaan and Katha look very beautiful in their costumes. Well, we see Kavita Garewal do an aarti for Viaan and fulfill all the rituals. Well, Viaan and his family come with Dhol Nagada, and they start dancing. The viewers are also very excited for Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan engagement and all the rituals, but their journey goes very fast and soon we may see them get married in Udaipur. Let's wait to see how this wedding will be memorable for the Katha and Viaan.

Katha Ankahee is one of the top-running shows on television, and viewers love the latest track. As Katha and Viaan decided to get engaged, we see in the future track that Aarav makes a special entry for Katha; he spreads all the petals of flowers in her entrance and sees Katha dance as well. Later on, we see Katha and Viaan along with their family and friends. Everyone is very happy, and we are eagerly waiting for the future as finally our KaViaan are getting engaged. But we see that no love story is exclusive of twists, but Katha Ankahee is the unique show, and KaViaan's love story was also unique, so let's hope for the best that no other hurdles will come into their lives, and let's wait to see the upcoming twist.