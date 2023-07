In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Katha (Aditi Sharma) starts ignoring Viaan because of Tejji. But Viaan is breathless seeing this, and he tells Katha that he will never see her like this because when she is happy, everything is perfect. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Katha avoid Tejji talks and give more importance to love? Well, it might be possible that Katha this time also chose her love because she knows that she will never abandon her feelings towards Viaan, but what about Viaan? Will he leave his mother for Katha? Let's see where the story of these two beautiful couples has gone. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Ehsan wants Katha and Viaan's support, will they help him get his love?

Finally Katha Confess her feelings in front of Viaan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ????? ??????? (@editxvms)

Trending Now

Katha Ankahee is the top TV show. And the latest track is totally around the love triangle between Katha and Viaan, as well as the little child who thinks about her mother. Well, we have to wait to see the reaction of Viaan (Adnan Khan ) and Aarav because they are the ones who love Katha equally, and she also loves them equally.

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we see an interesting track. When Aarav talks with Viaan about wanting someone to become a friend of his mother and asks Viaan if he will help him tell him that he should work with his mother and be a friend of her, we may see that Viaan is a little uncomfortable and talks with Katha about this. Will Katha be ready for this, or will she give any solution to Viaan?