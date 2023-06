Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see Viaan reveal everything about Anirudh, including that he always competes with him since college times. Later on, we see Vanya's clothes get dirty due to Ehsan's car. Well, this is the first sweet incident that happened with Ehsan (Samar Vermani) and Vanya. Later on, we see Katha (Aditi Sharma)and Viaan (Adnan Khan) go and participate in the function of the architect's conference, and we see in this conference that Viaan and Katha win. We see that Vanya and Ehsan did not see each other; later on, we see Ehsan reach the office and tell this incident in front of everyone, and we see Vanya get shocked to know that he is her boss. We see a cute Nok Jhok between Ehsan and Vanya. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting to see their love story. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Aarav plans to suprise Katha; Ehsan in a fix between friend Viaan and love Vanya Aarav and Viaan come face to face

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see Aarav call Katha, and the call is picked up by Viaan, but we may see Katha (Aditi Sharma) reach on time and take her phone. Later we see Katha and Viaan (Adnan Khan) sleeping on the terrace while seeing the stars, and we see they will both forget everything and just spend their time with each other. Well, the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee is going to be super interesting as well as romantic.

The Sony Entertainment Television's show is the Hindi remake of the superhit Turkish show 1001 Nights, based on a unique and very strange hate and love relationship. In most love stories, we see first that they become friends, and the love story will start, but in the Katha and Viaan love story, we see Viaan and Katha first hate each other, then friendship, and then the love story. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting for the twist that Katha will confess about her feelings.