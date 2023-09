Katha Ankahee Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 21: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, Viaan (Adnan Khan) goes to meet Ehsan, but Farah gives him sleeping pills, as Maya Didi tells her to do. Viaan leaves from there without talking to Ehsan. On the other side, Tejji goes to check Viaan’s phone and sees a message that Katha (Aditi Sharma) sent him. Maya (Anjali Mukhi) , Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) get the hotel number, but Tejji gets sacred about Viaan. Maya Didi gives her assurance that she will never hurt Viaan. Later on, Katha dreams that Viaan has left her. She wakes up feeling anxious and worried about her future. Also Read - Katha Ankahee Spoiler Alert: Katha, Viaan’s wedding to be called off?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, Katha (Aditi Sharma) reaches Viaan's house to meet him, as she was getting very sacred and restless. Viaan takes her to his room where he shows her the special gift he got for her. On the other side, Tejji and Maya get the CCTV footage of Katha's past, and they will decide to show this footage on their wedding day, but because of this, will Tejji lose his son forever? As Viaan loves Katha unconditionally. Also Read - Katha Ankahee spoiler alert: Katha takes a stand for Viaan, will they go against everyone to get married?



In the future track of Katha Ankahee, finally Viaan (Adnan Khan) will take the baraat to Katha’s house. Ehsan feels relaxed as he knows that now Maya will not do anything at the last minute. Katha and Viaan look fabulous in their bride and groom avatars. Katha is in pink lehenga while Viaan is in a white sherwani. But will Tejji and Maya (Anjali Mukhi) play the footage of Katha and Viaan's past? This track is eagerly awaited. How will Katha and Viaan react? Will Kailash Garewal call off their wedding? Or will Katha take a stand for herself and Viaan? Also Read - Katha Ankahee Spoiler alert: Maya Tejji's plan backfires, will they now accept KaViaan's relationship?

Trending Now

Katha Ankahee is one of the most popular Hindi TV shows, and the latest track is very entertaining as well as dramatic, as finally the past will come out in front of everybody, but will Viaan ever forgive Tejji and Maya? Will Katha and Viaan get married after their past is exposed? And what about Aarav? Will he also see the footage? Will he forgive his friend Robin?