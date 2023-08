Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see Aarav ( Ajinkya Mishra) plan a surprise, and he calls everybody to Katha's home. On the other side, we see every family member of Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan (Adnan Khan) arrive and decide on their roka ceremony. Kavita and Kailash Garewal accept Katha as their daughter and they will perform all the rituals. Yuvraj is also very happy for Katha and makes sure to take care of all responsibilities as her brother. But we see that Tejji has not yet truly accepted Katha. She does as Maya Didi says to her. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Tejj i (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) realize her fault and accept Viaan and Katha's love? Well, Katha and Viaan's lives are on a happy track, and finally they get the approval of their elders, and they start their new journey. But there will be unexpected hurdles. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha, Viaan step into their new life with their parents' blessings

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see Aarav see Katha and Viaan, and realise that they should spend time together. He decorates the whole house with flowers. We see Katha and Viaan get romantic and get lost in each other. They dream about their saat pheras and the life that lies ahead of them. But when Viaan will realise his mother's real intensions, his heart will break. Will he forgive her? Well, it may be possible that because of her plan, she will lose her son forever. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha and Viaan get romantic and steal special moments before their wedding

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

Katha Ankahee is one of the top-running show based on a Turkish show based on a unique love story. Viewers really love the chemistry between Viaan and Katha, aka Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma. Well, the latest track is very interesting and romantic to watch for their viewers, as KaViaan's journey has finally begun and they decide to never ever leave each other. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan and Katha's love life to face another challenge from Tejji?