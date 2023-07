Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Tejji's talks with each other were Viaan request his mother that Vanya be his sister and please accept her. Well, we see that Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) will not be agreed for this; she will never accept Vanya, and once again, Tejji blames Katha for seperating her from his son. Well, again, Tejji meets with Farah (Priyamvada Singh), and she again manipulates her. On the other side, Aarav talks with Viaan about wanting a special friend for his mother. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Aarav (Shreyansh Kaurav) find someone special friend for Katha? On the other side, Viaan sees that Katha avoids him. and he confronted her about why she avoids him, and Katha clearly told him that she does not want come close to Viaan, but how will Katha control her emotions? Well, we see that Ehsan (Samar Vermani) scolds Vanya very badly because he wants to avoid her. Well, let's wait to see where the story of Vanya and Ehsan goes. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Aarav becomes cupid for his mother; will he bring Viaan and Katha closer?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Aarav called Viaan to find that special friend for his mother, and we may see that Aarav suggests that Ehsan (Samar Vermani) is the one who managed her mother. Let's see what the twist comes in the show. on the other side we see a interesing track that Katha (Aditi Sharma) ask Viaan for dinner but at the last moment Katha in-laws were arrived there and destroy their special moment later on we see Aarav reached at Katha's office and see Viaan (Adnan Khan)well now he knows that Katha is also knows his friend Robin let's wait to see the upcoming twist and turns which soon comes in the show of katha Ankahee. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha and Viaan’s romantic dinner date to be ruined thanks to Kailash Garewal ?

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we finally see Katha's confession. Well, Viewers is hoping for the best that this is not the dream of anyone. Let's wait to see what happens. Katha Ankahee is nonstop giving romance to their viewers, and they also love the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, aka Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma. Well, finally, viewers wait is going to be over, as we see in the new promo that Katha will confess her love and also reveal the truth about Aarav. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting for the truth, but will Aarav accept it? Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Ehsan wants Katha and Viaan's support, will they help him get his love?