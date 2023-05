Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we will see Viaan, aka Adnan Khan, arrive at the hospital where his friend Amrita delivered a baby girl. Viaan is so happy and relaxed to see her. Later on, Katha (Aditi Dev Sharma) will also go behind Viaan and see him. She will also feel the happiest when she sees Viaan holding a baby and crying in front of her. It seems that Viaan actually wants to experience fatherhood. On the other side, we see Kavita Garewal seeing Katha in the hospital and asking her about her feelings about Viaan. She just runs away from the spot. Also Read - Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist: Vanya to reveal the truth to Viaan; expose all the dark secrets of Tejji

Katha will soon confess her feelings in front of Viaan

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we will see Keith and Amrita organize a small party in which they call Katha and try to make her understand that Viaan (Adnan Khan) is different from others and that he is purely in love with her. Viewers speculate that Katha (Aditi Sharma) will soon confess her feelings in front of Viaan. Later on, we will see Katha teaching him how to feed the baby, how to hold her, and everything else. The viewers are very happy to see Viaan and his tender side.

Katha Ankahee upcoming twist

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we will see that Katha will continuously think about him, and later on, she will again dream of Aditya. This time, Aditya will realize that she has to give her life a chance, and he will tell her to close her eyes. If she sees Viaan, it means that she is in love with Viaan, but viewers speculate that first Tejji's secret will be revealed in front of everybody, and Katha will take him into his dark past. Well, this is the moment when Katha will finally confess her feelings.