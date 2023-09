In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, the haldi ceremony starts and Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) applies the haldi to Viaan and gets very emotional. Maya (Anjali Mukhi) tells everything to Reet (Jasveer Kaur) and tells her to play the CCTV footage at the time of Kanyadan. Well, we have to wait to see if this will really make Katha and Viaan lose each other. Also Read - Katha Ankahee Spoiler Alert: Katha, Viaan’s wedding to be called off?

Katha and Viaan all set for their wedding



In the future track of Katha Ankahee, Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Katha (Aditi Sharma) sit on the mandap, where Kailash Garewal gives Viaan a talwar and takes a promise from him that he will always protect Katha. It might be possible that Reet will play the CCTV footage at that moment and everyone will be shocked to see the video. Kailash Garewal and Yuvraj may just hit Viaan, but Tejji will come ahead to support Viaan and accuse Katha. But it may happen that Katha will take a stand and she is ready to get married, and once again, Tejji and Maya's plan will backfire.