Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Katha go for their 2-day conference meeting, and these 2-days turn out to be the most amazing track in the show because we see both of them enjoying every moment with each other. On the other side, once again, we see Viaan confessing his feelings to Katha (Aditi Sharma)and telling her that he will always wait for her. Let's wait to see if this time Katha expresses her love to Viaan. Later on, Anirudh plans to get Katha insulted in front of everyone, but he did not understand that Viaan is always there for her and he would try his best to never let her get hurt. Katha, we see that Ehsan (Samar Vermani) and Vanya have also started their cold fight with each other. We see they become friends, and soon we see Ehsan will fall for Vanya or he will just do acting to impress her.

Viaan Raghuvanshi back in his form to save Katha from Anirudh

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee we see Katha (Aditi Sharma)and Viaan getting ready for award ceremony in which we see they get their first award and again Anirudh makes a plan to humiliate her by getting her to fall on the floor. Though Katha slips but Viaan (Adnan Khan)holds her and she gets in Viaan's arms and we see she feels comfortable with him. After a long time we see the angry young man Viaan Raghuvanshi back in his form as he gives a stern warning to Anirudh that if he does any wrong with Katha, he will not spare him. Well Anirudh will become sure that something is going on between Katha and Viaan and he decides to expose this love affair in front of everybody. We have to wait to see the twist and turns in the show of Katha Ankahee. What will Anirudh do?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

Katha Ankahee is among the most popular show among viewers because this is the unique love story of Katha and Viaan, which is portrayed by Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma. Viewers really enjoy the latest episodes because we see that love is in the air for Viaan and Katha. Later on, we see that Katha now has complete trust in Viaan.

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we may see Anirudh trying to expose Viaan and Katha's love story in front of everybody, and viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming twist when Katha also expresses her love in front of Viaan and the world. Well, we may see that before leaving this 2 day conference, she will confess her feelings to Viaan, and Ehsan’s plan will work to get them close . Let's see what the reaction of Kailash Garewal and Aarav is after listening to their confession. Let's see what will happen.