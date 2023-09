Katha Ankahee Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 23: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, Kailash Garewal performs the rituals and gives Viaan (Adnan Khan) the ‘khandaani talwar’ as a promise to always protect Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Aarav. Later on, Kailash Garewal gives half of his property to Aarav, as he is also the heir of his family, but Katha is not ready to accept this. This makes Reet jealous and she decides to ruin Katha's happiness. On the other side, Viaan takes Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) to show him his room and he starts crying getting overwhelmed with all the happiness and excitement. The haldi ceremony starts and everyone applies haldi to Viaan and Katha. Also Read - Katha Ankahee Spoiler Alert: Reet plays the CCTV footage at Katha,Viaan's wedding mandap

Katha Ankahee upcoming twist

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, Viaan will finally take his baraat at Katha's home and Yuvraj will make Katha wear the choora as this is the tradition of Punjabi weddings. Yuvraj gets very emotional and later everyone will sing, dance and enjoy the festivities. The bride and groom sit on the mandap, and the Maya instigates Reet to do something to stop the wedding. Reet in turn tells Yuvraj everything about Katha and Viaan's dark past, and he becomes aggressive and angry and vows to kill Viaan. Will this wedding happen or not? Also Read - Katha Ankahee Spoiler Alert: Will KaViaan take the ‘saat pheras’ without worrying about society and family?



In the future track of Katha Ankahee, it might be possible that Yuvraj goes towards the mandap and hit Viaan. But it may happen that Katha will take a stand for Viaan and tell everyone all the truth about how Viaan has changed and that she wants to accept him no matter what. Maya's plan will backfires but it might be possible that Yuvraj and Katha's parents will not be ready for this wedding. Let's wait to see if Kailash Garewal forgives Viaan. Also Read - Katha Ankahee Spoiler Alert: Katha, Viaan’s wedding to be called off?

Katha Ankahee is one of the most popular Hindi TV shows and viewers really love to watch the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, aka Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan. And like no wedding is complete without drama, this shaadi is no different. But will Katha and Viaan get married happily? What will Tejji do? Will she finally accept Katha?