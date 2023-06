Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Katha (Aditi Sharma) reach the party where one girl gives a speech about love, and we see Katha continuously think about Viaan, and finally they both are called on stage to give some speech about love. In their speech, they talk about Shahjahan and Mumtaz. Their speech of love will mesmerize the audience. Well, this couple, Katha and Viaan, will seriously look fabulous with each other, and we see that Anirudh decides to teach a lesson to Katha, so he just pulls the carpet and she slips, but Viaan holds her in his arms. This is a very beautiful momen and we see the angry young man, Viaan Raghuvanshi, come in his form and decide to take revenge about this. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha and Viaan finally confess their love to each other thanks to Anirudh; will Aarav accept his mother's feelings? Finally Katha said that she loves Viaan

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan danced together and make this trip memorable and return back to their houses were we see Viaan misunderstand Katha that she will going to hug him but Katha is just taking her stuff well this is the funniest track in which viewers just have pitty for Viaan (Adnan Khan). Later on we see Neerja Ji (Preeti Amin)tease Katha and finally this is the first time when Katha tells that she is in love with him. Well we have to wait to see the twist when Katha will exprees her love. It might be possible that Viaan will realise that Katha also loves him but he is going to wait for her. Let's see when the wait is over for Viaan as well as viewers because both are eagerly waiting for the Katha's confession. Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist