Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Anakhee, we can see Viaan (Adnan Khan) play a nanny's role for Keith and Amrita's baby. He wants to take care of the baby, but the baby is too scared and starts crying. Viaan tried his best to calm her down, but he fails. Later, he makes a call to Ehsan (Samar Vermani), but Ehsan pleads with him. Finally, he rings up Katha (Aditi Sharma) to take care of her. We can see a very beautiful moment between Katha and Viaan. Katha teaches him how to look after an infant, feed it milk and everything else. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha falls head over heels in love seeing Viaan in the avatar of a father

Vanya did not get mentorship from Viaan

The Katha Ankahee show is coming up with a very beautiful track in which we can see a new Viaan (Adnan Khan) and also admire his character. Later, we can see that in the mentorship program, Vanya comes with Seema Dutta. We can see that Viaan and Tejji are shocked to see her, it is speculated that Vanya did not get the mentorship from Viaan. She gets angry and blurts the truth in front of Viaan, as well as the truth about Tejji and Farah. The Katha Ankahee show has some twists lined up for the future. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Aditya makes Katha realize Viaan's love. Will Katha make a decision for Aarav?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

We will speculate that Katha will express her feelings in front of Viaan in the future track of the Katha Ankahee Show. We can see that Viaan learn all the truth about Tejji. He will now travel back twenty years. He feels low, and he always stayed quiet before he met Katha. But we speculate that this was the weak moment when Katha got him out of it and again gave him a new life. We see that Katha also tells Aarav that Robin is her boss and he loves her. Let's wait to see what Aarav's answer will be. Will he accept Viaan as a father? Also Read - Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist: Vanya to reveal the truth to Viaan; expose all the dark secrets of Tejji