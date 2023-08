Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest trailer of Katha Ankahee, we see Viaan (Adnan Khan) prepare to take Katha in a date. He buys a gorgeous ring for her and hides it in the cake. Katha eats the cake but doesn’t notice the ring. Viaan gets worried and asks Katha (Aditi Sharma) to try and vomit it out. Their romantic moment turns into a funny affair and suddenly due to all the anxiety, Viaan falls unconscious. But he starts feeling well soon enough and the two spend a very romantic time with each other. After that, Katha takes him to the hospital for a regular check up. When the doctor declares Viaan completely fine, that’s when Katha heaves a sigh of relief. Viaan’s heart melts a little to see her concern for him. Well, finally all the rituals for their marriage have started, and Katha and Viaan are dressed up very beautifully, and they look perfect with each other. Ehsan (Samar Vermani) also tries to flirt with Vanya. Well, Ehsan and Vanya's love story will be another thing to look forward to in the upcoming episodes.

Katha Ankahee upcoming twist

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that finally the roka ceremony preparation has started. Kailash and Kavita Garewal are very emotional to see Katha. Tejji gives her a red chunri as per tradition and kisses her forehead. And finally, Maya Didi enters Katha and Viaan’s life. Maya Didi predicts that Viaan will cheat Katha and marry someone else. Well, the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee is going to be super interesting as Katha and Viaan finally enjoy their rituals with their family.

Maya Didi enters in the life of Katha and Viaan

Katha Ankahee is one of the top TV shows and viewers love the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, aka Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma Well, in the latest track, we see that Maya Didi (Anjali Mukhi) has entered the lives of Katha and Viaan, and we may also see that she becomes the main villain in the show as she tries to separate Katha and Viaan. Let's see: will KaViaan's love win in front of Maya's evil plan?

Trending Now

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we see Maya Didi start to create a bond with Katha and Aarav. Well, we see in the upcoming track that first she manipulated Katha and Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) to get into their good books. Well, we may see that because of Maya and Tejji's plan, Tejji will lose her son Viaan. But one thing is for sure, the there are many hurdles coming up in KaViaan's life.