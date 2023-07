Katha Ankahee Upcoming spoiler alert: in the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Tejji and Viaan talk, and Farah gives the idea to Tejji that she and Viaan go to Paris for some adys. Tejji tell to Viaan about this, and Viaan said yes. As we see, Viaan (Adnan Khan) loves his mother a lot, but Tejji's insecurity will create distance between them. Later on we see Viaan reached at office and meet with katha, and also informed her that he will going to Paris for sometimes and we see Katha gets emotional to hear that because we already know taht Katha and Viaan loves each other madly but because of Tejji ,Katha (Aditi Sharma) will move her step back but her heart are goes fast on the other side we see Aarav called Ehsan (Samar Vermani) ,as he thinks that his mother like him but listen to the conservation of Ehsan Aarav think that he misunderstands everything. And later on, we see Viaan ask Katha for a dinner date, and we see that Katha will decide to confess her feelings in front of Viaan on this date. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha proposes to Viaan and shares her dream of a happy family, will this dream be completed?

Katha propose to Viaan in a very unique style



In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan (Adnan Khan) go for a dinner, where we see Katha wear an saree and come in front of him. Well, Viaan stares at her because we all see that Katha looks very beautiful in a saree, and he also said to Viaan that she will try to say something but he will understand everything, but suddenly Katha's in-laws come and ruin that moment. Let's see where the story of Katha and Viaan goes.

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

Katha Ankahee is one of the top-running shows on television, as it is preset by a Turkish show that comes on the Hindi remake 1001 Nights. Katha and Viaan have already shown their charm in their previous shows. We all know Katha as Mauli in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and Viaan as Kabir in Ishq Subhanallah. Viewers forget everything and only remember Katha and Viaan because of the chemistry between them.

In the final track of Katha Ankahee, we see an interesting track in which everyone is surprised by Katha from the office, and finally she proposes to Viaan in a very unique style. She holds his hand and says that she will always bring color to his life. Viaan is so emotional to see this moment, as he really loves Katha Well, we have to wait to see if Katha and Viaan will agree, Tejji.