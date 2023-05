Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the current track of Katha Ankahee, we will see Viaan, who is played by handsome hunk Adnan Khan, give his full efforts to play his character, and viewers will also enjoy seeing his character. We can see he is totally involved in taking care of Keith and Amrita's baby, and we also see Katha's (Aditi Sharma) love for him grow with each passing day. Will she express her feelings, or will she control her emotions? Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan to know Tejji's truth through Vanya's explosive revelation

Katha will decide that Aarav and Viaan must meet

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we will see the interesting twist when finally Amrita meets Katha and makes her realise that Viaan is like a diamond and she should not lose him, as we saw in previous episodes that Katha (Aditi Sharma) will be very disturbed to think about Viaan. Well it might be that katha will decide that Aarav and Viaan must meet and she calls Viaan to her home for dinner and Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Aarav are very surprised to see each other where Aarav knows that Katha is the woman whom his friend Robin likes. Well it is very interesting to watch what Aarav decides, if he accepts Viaan and also convinces his mother to remarry. We will wait to see what Aarav will do to make Katha and Viaan reunite .

Katha Ankahee upcoming twist