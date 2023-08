Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see Kailash Garewal get very emotional to see Katha find love in Viaan. But Ehsan (Samar Vermani) lightens up the moment with his jokes. All this while, Viaan and Katha are only looking at each other with adoration. Later on, they talk about Viaan's health and Katha tells him that he should take care of himself. The roka ceremonies start soon and Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) puts a red chunri over Katha (Aditi Sharma) and kisses her forehead. And finally, everyone is happy and hugs each other and celebrates the special day in KaViaan’s life. But another villain has entered the lives of Katha and Viaan. She is Maya Didi, Tejji's sister. Well, Maya (Anjali Mukhi) meets Katha very lovingly and hugs her. Later on, we see one of the people who work for Maya ruin the moment as he points out that Vanya is the illegitimate child of Viraj Raghuvanshi. But Maya supports Vanya and tells her to teach him a lesson. Maya Didi is at her best behaviour so that she can get in everyone’s good books, but let's wait to see her actual plan: how will she help Tejji in separating Katha and Viaan? Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Maya Didi predicts a dark future for Katha and Viaan, will she succeed in ruining their relationship?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see Maya (Anjali Mukhi) starting to create a rift between Katha and Viaan. She creates a misunderstanding between them. It might be possible that Maya will give expensive toys to Aarav and blame Viaan for spoiling him. Katha clearly tells Viaan (Adnan Khan) that Aarav is her priority, and only she will take decisions for his benefit. When will Katha get to know the real intentions of Maya and Tejji? Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Will Tejji lose Viaan in her attempt to break his relationship with Katha?

Katha Ankahee is based on the Turkish show 1001 Nights, known for its unique love story. In the Indian adaptation, the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, aka Adnan Khan and Aditi Shrama, is something that fans truly adore. And the upcoming track is going to be more exciting and dramatic as Maya has started her games. But we may see that Maya and Tejji’s plan will backfire and in their attempt to break KaViaan, they might lose Viaan forever. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha, Viaan step into their new life with their parents' blessings

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we may see so much drama, action, and emotion at the same time Viaan struggle to solve everything going in his personal life. We will also get to see some romantic scenes between Katha and Viaan and see them share their first kiss. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates on your favourite TV shows.