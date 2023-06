Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see that finally Katha and Viaan, aka Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan, finish their conference and return back to their houses, where we see that they both miss each other and remember their beautiful memories they spent in the conference. Later on, we see Neerja ji tease Katha after seeing Katha's red face, which is totally blushed. On the other side, Tejji will also see Viaan blushing, but Tejji will not be happy to see Viaan's face, as she has the idea that Viaan totally loves Katha. We see Tejji getting angry and call Farah to ask what to do. Let's see what they do to stop Katha and Viaan from loving each other. Let's see what happens next. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan is ready to do everything for the sake of Katha's happiness, will Aarav accept him?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Katha ( Aditi Sharma ) and Viaan (Adnan Khan ) return to their work, and Katha is really upset about missing her ring. Viaan asks her about it, and she said she lost her favorite ring, which Aditya gave him at their first meeting and then Viaan asked Katha which place she visited last. Katha answered him that she last went to the washroom, and we see a true lover, Viaan Raghuvanshi, go and break the wash basin to find Katha's ring, as this ring means a lot to Katha. Well, with this type of love, viewers want to see them together. Viaan and Katha's closeness will grow every single day, but viewers are waiting to see the love confession of Katha. Viaan will realize that Katha has now fully trusted him, but he decides to never ask her because he believes in waiting for her. Well, we also have to see the upcoming twist when Katha finally expresses her love in front of Viaan.

Katha Finally accept that she is in love

In the show Katha Ankahee, which is a Hindi remake of a Turkish show 1001 nights, it is totally based on a unique love story, and we see that viewers are really excited to see the chemistry between Katha and Viaan and also give them immense love. Aditi Sharma is a very popular TV actress and her endearing character of Katha is being loved by all.

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we may see that soon Aarav Katha and Viaan will be reunited because Katha decides that before confessing her love to Viaan, she will tell Viaan and Aarav that she is the one who is the mother of Batman. The upcoming twist is going to be really interesting. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha and Viaan finally confess their love to each other thanks to Anirudh; will Aarav accept his mother's feelings?