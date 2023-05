Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Viaan is totally involved with taking care of the kids around him. We can see first that he handles Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra), then he handles Keith's baby Neena. All the viewers will like this side of Viaan Raghuvanshi's character, which is played by Adnan Khan. Well, it is the most popular show on television, and Katha Ankahee is very popular because of its unique love story. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha invites Viaan home; Vanya demands her rights from Viaan

Katha will decide to talk with Aarav

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we will see that Aarav is very attached to Viaan, and seeing this, Katha gets worried and thinks that if Viaan (Adnan Khan) forgets Aarav, how will she handle it? We may see in the next episode that Katha will try to bring distance between Aarav and Viaan, but will they get affected by this or will they trust each other? Seeing this bond, Katha (Aditi Sharma) will decide to talk with Aarav and tell him all the truth about Viaan. The viewers are eagerly waiting for this track when, finally, Viaan knows that Aarav is the son of Katha.

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we will see so many twists and turns when the viewers wait is going to get over soon because we may see Aarav learn that Robin loves his mother, let's wait to see what he will decide: will he digest this truth that Viaan is the second man who has come into his mother's life, or will he be okay with it? Let's wait to see the upcoming tracks. Well, viewers are also very excited to see their love story take shape, but what about Tejji? Will she accept Katha?