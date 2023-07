Katha Ankahee is one of the top TV shows on television, and viewers love the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, aka Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma. Also, the latest track is going to be so interesting because we see that finally Katha and Viaan confess their love, and now they will try their best to make everybody ready for their marriage. Let's see, will Tejji and Kailash Garewal agree to this wedding? Also Read - Katha Ankahee: Adnan Khan, Aditi Dev Sharma fans cannot keep calm after dream sequence; say, 'Excited is an understatement' [Read Tweets]

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we see that on the next day, Katha meets with Viaan, and he does not believe that Katha said yes to him, and he also puts a DP of Katha in his laptop. Well, Viaan and Katha are now totally in love, which is pure, and we may also see that soon. Katha also told Viaan about Aarav. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting for the reactions of Aarav and Viaan when they know that they love the same women in their lives. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha, Viaan take their love story a step ahead, but will their marriage happen?