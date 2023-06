In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Viaan (Adnan Khan) will break the wash basin to find Katha's ring. Later on, we see that Vanya will hide something, and Katha (Aditi Sharma) will see her. Now, the upcoming track is totally around Vanya because now Katha has doubts about Vanya and is finding every truth. As we have seen in previous episodes, Katha is a super detective. It might be possible that soon Katha will know about Vanya and Viaan's relationship. It may be possible that Vanya will reveal all the dark secrets of Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) in front of Katha. Now we have to wait to see the twist. Once again Katha's focus is totally on Vanya's truth, she will give support to Vanya and we may see that through her support, Vanya confesses all the truth, let's wait to see what revelations she makes. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan is ready to do everything for the sake of Katha's happiness, will Aarav accept him?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we may see that Katha and Viaan stand on two different sides, where Viaan will support his mother and Katha supports Vanya and Seema Dutta. Well, viewers are also not ready and happy to see the upcoming track because we may see that the story begins between the past and present, truth and lies. Well, we have to wait to see the twist to see who will win, Tejji or Viaan, and on the other side, Vanya and Seema Dutta.