Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Katha's roka ceremonies have started and Maya Didi has come into the lives of Katha and Viaan. She is Tejji's elder sister, and Viaan loves and respects her a lot. On the other side, we see Maya (Anjali Mukhi) start to bond with Aarav, and Katha. She asks Katha if she is happy or not and Katha tells her that she fells like the 'luckiest woman in this world'. Later on, we see Aarav also start to bond with Maya, and she puts her game plan into action. We see Maya start using Aarav to create a rift between Viaan and Katha. She knows that Aarav is the weak point of Katha, and she will start playing her games, but we have to wait to see the twist. Will Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan's (Adnan Khan) love win and the master plans of Maya fail?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Maya creates a difficult situation as she gives a very expensive gift to Aarav and says that it is from Viaan. Whereas, Viaan (Adnan Khan) is unaware. But Katha starts blaming him. Thankfully, Viaan and Katha discuss this out and solve their misunderstanding and apologize to each other. Well, this is just the beginning. Let's see what dangerous games Maya (Anjali Mukhi) will play to separate Katha and Viaan and to create a rift between them. Let's see if Katha (Aditi Sharma) notices Maya's game plan and exposes her.

The upcoming episodes are going to be get messy as Maya enters to ruin Katha and Viaan's happy lives but amidst all this, will Tejji lose her son? Will he start mistrusting her and disrespecting her after he knows the truth? In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Tejji and Maya both know very well that Katha and Viaan's thinking is different about the upbringing that they want to give to Aarav. That's the aspect that they use to their advantage. We see that Viaan wants that Aarav goes to the best international school, lives a luxurious life, but Katha does not want that; she wants that he live his life simply. Well, let's see what happens in the future. Will Tejji and Maya successfully brainwash Viaan about Katha?

Katha Ankahee is one of the most popular Hindi TV shows. It is based on the Turkish show 1001 Nights, which has a very unique love story. Katha and Viaan, aka Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma’s chemistry and their performance, along with the interesting story line has been keeping audience hooked.