The Katha Ankahee Show is one of the top-running shows on television, and this is based on a Turkish show. and viewers love the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, aka Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma. In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see that our lovebirds Viaan and Katha finally fly in the air. Also Read - Katha Ankahee, Barsaatein, Imlie and other TV shows that showcased workplace romance [View List]

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we see an interesting track where it might be possible that Viaan convinced his mother for the wedding with Katha, and later on, we may see that the Earthcone family was also very excited to hear this news, and viewers are also eagerly waiting for the twist that finally Katha and Viaan get married, and we may see this wedding will happen in Udaipur. Let's see if Tejji really agrees or if she plans something. Also Read - Katha Ankahee: Adnan Khan, Aditi Dev Sharma fans cannot keep calm after dream sequence; say, 'Excited is an understatement' [Read Tweets]