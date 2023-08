In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Tejji will call Katha to talk, and talks about their family name and how much respect it has. She says that now Katha will be Mrs Raghuvanshi, but Katha says that she will always use the surname of her father, Katha Singh. Well, we see that Tejji gets angry because of Katha's decision, but Viaan supports her and says that whatever Katha wants, he will do exactly that. No one will force her to change anything, but Tejji gets angry. Interestingly, Maya (Anjali Mukhi) supports Katha to get into her good books. Let's see what the next twist and turn await Katha and Viaan's lives. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Maya and Tejji use Aarav to create a rift between Katha and Viaan

In the future track of Katha Ankahee we may see that Maya goes to meet Aarav and gives him toys and also lures him about the expensive things in life that he should have. She says that Viaan can give him all this. Well, Katha is against this and tells Viaan that Aarav is her priority, and she wants to bring him up like a normal middle class family kid. Let's see if Viaan and Katha are able to find a middle path. Katha Ankahee is one of the most popular Indian Hindi TV shows and viewers love the chemistry between Katha and Viaan aka, Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan The two have a huge fan following and that only helps in keeping this show amongst the top ranking ones. Well, the latest track is very interesting as we know there are people around KaViaan who do not want to see them happy together. But will true love prevail in the face of evil?