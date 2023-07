Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Katha (Aditi Sharma) finally come together, and they both spend their beautiful time with each other. Well, Katha and Viaan feel so relaxed being with each other, and viewers really enjoyed the latest track because they all waited very long to see it. On the other side, we see Tejji calling Maya Didi and complaining about everything, but who is she? Will Maya Devi convince Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma), or will she also agree with Viaan's love story? Later on, we see Viaan ask Katha about Aarav. And finally, Katha shows his pictures to Viaan and tells him that his friend Batman is the Aarav. Viaan is really emotional to hear that, and Viaan is very excited to meet with his friend after all of that. On the other side, Aarav also thinks about Katha and Viaan. and we may see that Aarav is all ready to accept Viaan as his father. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan, Katha turn typical lovebirds, but will Tejji let their love take flight?

Finally viewers gets love to watch KaViaan romantic moment

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Farah advised Tejji to accept Katha as she is a very nice girl, but Tejji said that she hates her. On the other side, we see Aarav come into Viaan's house to meet him, and we see Tejji open the door. Let's wait to see if Tejji scolds Aarav or if she will forget everything after seeing him. It might be possible that Aarav comes to Viaan's home to take the proposal of his mother, as he thinks he is the only man in his house, so it might be possible that Aarav brings Katha's wedding proposal with Viaan. Let's see if Tejji will accept this proposal.

The Katha Ankahee Show is one of the top-rated shows on television. and viewers love the chemistry between Katha and Viaan aka Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma. The latest trailer is very beautiful on Katha Ankahee, as we see Katha and Viaan finally come together, and everyone is ready for this acceptance of Tejji, but it might be possible that because of Viaan's happiness, Tejji will accept Katha. Also Read - Katha Ankahee, Barsaatein, Imlie and other TV shows that showcased workplace romance [View List]

In the future, the track of Katha Ankahee is going to be super entertaining and romantic, as we see that Katha's birthday is coming and Viaan comes with his mother, and he also wants to make it special for Katha. Later on, they spend their time alone and celebrate Katha's birthday. In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we may see that they will be going to get married and decide to have their wedding in Udaipur. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming tracks.