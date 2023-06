Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, Katha and Viaan, aka Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma, love each other, but Katha had not expressed her feelings in front of Viaan. Well, viewers are also waiting for the twist when Katha confesses her feelings. We see everytime Katha remembers Viaan and we see Viaan also loves to talk with her. Well, now they are continuing to talk on phone. This love story is very unique and pure, and they both wish to be with each other. Later on, Katha is very shocked to see Vanya's behavior, as she always wants a solo project and only cooperates with Viaan. Well, what is her intention? Later on, we see Viaan talk all his heart out to his best friend, Batman aka Aarav, who makes Viaan realize that her friend, Katha, is also in love with him. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Shakti Arora, Katha Ankahee's Adnan Khan and other underrated TV heroes [View List]

Seema reaches eathcone to find Viraj Raghuvanshi

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Seema believes that Viraj Raghuvanshi is alive and she reached Earthcone to meet Viraj, but Katha (Aditi Sharma) sees her and tries to stop her from meeting Viaan (Adnan Khan). Let's wait to see the twist. Will Katha know the truth about Seema's disease? Will, Katha learn the truth about Vanya ? Will Katha finally know that Vanya is Viaan's stepsister? Now viewers are eagerly waiting for the twist when Tejji's dark secrets are revealed. Let's see what happens in the upcoming episode. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan to confess his feelings for Katha on Aarav's suggestion? How will Tejji react?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we may see that Katha is upset with Viaan, as he will again praise a girl who is not capable or deserving. This may be jealousy. Will Katha be jealous to see Viaan with another girl? Well, the future track of Katha Ankahee is going to be super interesting because all the viewers want that Katha and Viaan finally reunite, but this is not so easy as so many hurdles are on the way of Kaviaan's love journey. Let's wait to see the twist: will they finally cross all the hurdles and follow their heart? Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Vanya to create havoc in Viaan and Katha's life?

Trending Now

The Katha Ankahee Show is one of the top shows, as it is an a Hindi series that is based on the Turkish show 1001 Nights. This series is a very unique and pure love story between two individuals who do not know each other, but Katha is spending her one night only because of her son, and now Viaan regrets whatever he did and apologizes to Katha, and the love story begins. Well, this is a very unique love story that starts with hate.