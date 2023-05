Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Viaan, aka Adnan Khan, is totally involved with Aarav and Neena. We see that Viaan asked Katha to do all the work, and he will have to go look after the baby as Amrita needs his help. He also says that if he wants help, he will call her. These two bonds are really getting stronger, and we will wait to see where the story goes. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Katha Ankahee and more: Which TOP TV shows' twists kept you hooked? Vote Now

Katha finally confess that she is in love with Viaan

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankhaee, we may see that Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) requests that Viaan (Adnan Khan)join the group of his school PTM. Aarav gives the place of a father in his life to Viaan, and he will always get this respect in Aarav's life. This is the major turn when Katha (Aditi Sharma) really feels restless and doesn't understand what she can do. We may see Katha cry and talk with Neerja Ji (Preeti Amin) about how Viaan is doing everything that reminds her of Aditya. She blames herself for loving Viaan and cries in front of Neerja Ji. The upcoming track is going to be very emotional for the viewers as we see Katha finally confess that she is in love with Viaan.

In the future track of Katha Ankahee we may see Katha tell Aarav that she is in love before hearing the name Viaan. Aarav gets angry at his mother, saying that he does not want to see any man in her life. Katha will try to say Viaan's name, but Aarav will not listen. We will see a major twist: when Aarav knows that Viaan is the Robin who likes his mother, what will be his reaction? Will he accept Viaan, or will he start to hate him? As we see, Aarav is very possessive of his mother; he always wants to know that he is the only man in her life. Well, viewers are very excited to know what happens next on Katha Ankahee.