Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Viaan, aka Adnan Khan, is totally involved in all that fatherhood entails as he joins Aarav's PTM group, where he has an argument with Katha, but he is not aware that she is Katha (Aditi Sharma), and he is very upset to have an argument with her, and he talks with Katha about all the matter. This is such an interesting track in which they both talk in their PTM groupbut are not aware of the truth, as we see Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) stuck in a difficult situation where wesee Viaan ask all the parents to come to one location so they can all meet and find asolution. Well, we are very interested to see the twist: Katha goes, but she hides and sitson another table and sees Viaan talking with all the parents.

Katha will finally say the truth to Viaan

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we may see that Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Aarav wanted to play thebasketball match that is held for father and son. We see that Viaan called Aarav and saidhe should come, as they are like father and son. Viewers are very excited to see theupcoming twist in Katha Ankahee, where Katha (Aditi Sharma) will finally say the truth to Viaan and tell him that Aarav is her son. Fans are really wanting that track to come soon to the show andsee their relationship dynamics change.

In the Katha Ankahee show, we may see that Viaan becomes the best father in Aarav School, where teachers and the principal decide to honorAarav's father, but we may also see that Aarav cries in front of the principal and saysthat he is not his father, he is his friend.

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we may see that Aarav becomes stubborn for Robin andrequests from her mother that he also wants a father like Robin. He wishes that Robincould be his father, but Aarav knows that Robin loves someone else. This is the interestingtwist when Katha tells him that Robin is the one who likes her. Listening to this, itmight be possible for Aarav to become super happy, as he also wants Viaan and Katha to get married, and he will finally get his happy family.