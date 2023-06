Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see Viaan (Adnan Khan) giving a blank card to Katha, which Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) gives him for the Katha. Later on, we see Tejji and Farah talk about Katha. Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) will be scared to lose Viaan as she feels that Katha will take him away. Well, Tejji thinks that Seema will eventually Earthcone but Katha sees her, and she tries to stop her from meeting Viaan. She does not want him to meet his past because she knows that if he sees her, he will again feel that pain so she takes her outside to talk to her. She also makes her realize that she has to move on from her past but we see Seema has not understood anything because she has suffered from memory loss but Katha (Aditi Sharma) will not realise all of this and we will see Vanya’s coming to taking her mother. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan's past catches up with him, Will Katha learn the truth?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see Vanya promises her mother that soon she will get everything solved. Later on Katha (Aditi Sharma) will also think about Vanya's strange behaviour and also thinks that why she got all possessive for Viaan. Further, we see Vanya get very close to Ehsan (Samar Vermani) and also tells him that she will do everything for him if he helped her to get the mentorship from Viaan. Well now Katha has finally doubts on Vanya and soon we see Tejji's all secrets will come out in front of Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Katha. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Shakti Arora, Katha Ankahee's Adnan Khan and other underrated TV heroes [View List]

Vanya will bring storm in Viaan's life

The Katha Ankahee show is one of the top running shows on television and future track of Katha Ankahee is going to be super dramatic because we may see that Ehsan will back Vanya's plan and he will suggest Viaan to chose Vanya as she is the best employ for the upcoming project. Well, Katha and Viaan had a conservation about Vanya but he is sticking firm on his decision and it might be possible because of Vanya their friendship will suffer and also Katha will get upset for this. Will Viaan know about the real reason why Katha is upset? Lets see what will happen in the next episode. It might be possible that Vanya will do another tamasha and bring a storm in Viaan’s life. Will Katha be able to handle everything? The show seems to have some interesting twists and turns awaiting for fans. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan to confess his feelings for Katha on Aarav's suggestion? How will Tejji react?