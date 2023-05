Katha Ankahee spoiler alert: In the show Katha Ankahee, we will see that Katha played by Aditi Sharma, will finally realise her feelings and will try speaking with Aarav. She is very happy to see Viaan and enjoys spending time with him. Later on, we see that Katha is really upset with Vanya as she always does the opposite of what Katha says. Katha is also suspicious of Vanya's behavior. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha is ready to be with Viaan but will Aarav accept a new man in his mother's life?

Aarav request Viaan to join his PTM group

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankhaee, we will see a major twist. We may see that Aarav requests Viaan (Adnan Khan) to join his PTM group, as we see that Aarav also wants his father in his life, but will he accept Viaan? Well, it might be so because Aarav likes Robin, but what about Katha? Will she succeed in talking with Aarav? She dreams of Aaditya, where he makes Katha realise that she should open her heart out and let Viaan know about her feelings. Aaditya is her past, but Viaan is her present and future. Well, viewers are really waiting for the upcoming tracks in which we will see Viaan, Aarav, and Katha (Aditi Sharma) live as a happy family.

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the future episodes of Katha Anakhee, we will see that Aarav will decide that he will ask his mother to come in PTM, and as would also ask Viaan to join. Aarav plays a game to meet his mother and Viaan at least. Let's wait to see the twist: will Aarav finally get a chance to see his mother and Viaan? Also, this is the shocking turn when they both meet in front of Aarav. We may see that Katha will express her feelings for Viaan in front of Aarav.