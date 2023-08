Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Maya takes Aarav with her and asks everything about him and also manipulates him about Katha. We also see Aarav will imagine his life as a rich kid. He later returns home loaded with many expensive gifts. But Katha (Aditi Sharma) did not like this and went to meet Maya Masi (Anjali Mukhi). She shares her thoughts about how she wants to raise Aarav and teach him the value of money and the value of each gift. Suddenly Viaan (Adnan Khan)arrives and takes Katha with him. Well, it is now clear to Maya that Katha strongly believes in her principles and she will not let anyone come in between her and her son’s upbringing. Maya has now found a weakness she can play on. Will this help her break Katha and Viaan's relationship? Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Maya finds the perfect weapon to kill Katha and Viaan’s relationship; will Aarav suffer amid all this?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Tejji and Maya (Anjali Mukhi) start to manipulate Viaan and tell him that Aarav should also get what other rich kids have. They tell him how Aarav can benefit from a school that has a huge campus and extra curricular activities and international standards. Viaan agrees to this and sends a few school brochures to Katha's house. Aarav casually tells his mother that his father (Viaan) can afford everything, but Katha gets angry and reaches out to talk to Viaan. This is the first argument that happened between Katha and Viaan. But is this just the beginning? Will their unique love story end because of Tejji and Maya’s evil plotting? Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha and Viaan's difference of opinion about Aarav's upbringing will cause a rift between them?

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we will see that finally Katha will notice the game plan of Maya. She will observe that after she has entered their lives, everything is messed up, the peace is disturbed and she and Viaan cannot agree on anything. Their frequent arguments will make her rethink their decisions and all that is happening. But Katha will solve every difference before it is too late. But what will happen when Viaan ever forgive his massi and mother for spoiling his love? Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Maya and Tejji use Aarav to create a rift between Katha and Viaan

Katha Ankahee is the one of the most popular Hindi TV shows and it is based on a Turkish show, 1001 Nights. The chemistry between Katha and Viaan, aka Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan has been a big hit right from the beginning of the show. They both have a great fan following due to their earlier characters of Mauli in the show Silsila Badlate Rishton Ka and Kabir in the show Ishq Subahanallah. And now, when they have come together as Katha and Viaan, audience is hooked to their chemistry. Well, we have to wait to see if the love story of this unique jodi takes an unexpected turn for good or for the worse.