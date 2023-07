Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see that finally all the puzzles are solved and Aarav and Viaan (Adnan Khan) know about each other. Later on, we see Aarav go to Viaan's house to talk with him about Katha. On the other side, we see Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) calling Maya Didi and Farah, who also advises her to accept the truth that Viaan loves Katha (Aditi Sharma). We finally see Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) accept Viaan as his father and leave his house. Later on, we see Viaan talk with Tejji and try his best to explain everything to her, and she agrees with Katha. Well, finally, everything is going to be good to see for the viewers. Well, we see that the next day Katha and Viaan meet in their office, where Viaan is very excited, shouts in his office, and takes Katha's name. Well, Katha came and calmed him and tried to understand him. They will not say anything now, as she has to wait for some special occasion. Well, we have to wait to see when the whole Earthcone family will know about KaViaan. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Aarav decides to take his mother's rishta for Viaan, will Tejji insult the kid?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist