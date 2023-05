Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we will see Amrita find a nanny to take care of their baby, but Viaan (Adnan Khan) is not happy as he wants to take care of her, and he will discuss all the things in front of Katha (Aditi Sharma). Well, the latest track has something very beautiful going on as we see Viaan, aka Adnan Khan, play a very fabulous role, and all the viewers really liked his acting. Later on, we will see that Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) will add Viaan's phone number to his PTM group. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Aarav's plan works; Katha and Viaan finally come face-to-face

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Katha (Aditi Sharma)will again get very disturbed to think about Viaan (Adnan Khan) and dream of Aditya, where he will make her realize that she should open her heart and let Viaan in; Aditya is her past, but Viaan is her present. Also, Katha cried in front of Neerja ji and said all that was in her heart, and we see that she finally confesses her love in front of Neerja ji. We wait to see what decision Katha finally makes.

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we will see that Viaan learns the truth that Aarav is the son of Katha. As we see, Viaan and Katha are both in the PTM group, where Parent No. 13 talks like Katha, and finally Viaan gets shocked to see that Aarav is the son of Katha. He is very happy to know the truth, and as he is tensed about Aarav, if he is getting it wrong, then what can they do? The Katha Ankahee show is now totally revolving around twists and turns around the three actors, and we can see that soon Katha will confess her feelings in front of Viaan and Aarav.