In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see That Viaan (Adnan Khan) reach Katha's home at 12 o'clock to make her birthday special. and also gives her the most memorable time that they both spent together. Well, we see that Viaan tells Katha that his mother agreed, and Katha (Aditi Sharma) hugged him. Well, the viewers are also very excited to see the next episodes of Katha Ankahee. Later on, we see that Aarav also makes a plan with his friends to reunite his mother and his friend. Well, finally, everyone is happy, but what about Kailash Garewal? Will he agree that it might be possible? Kailash Garewal also said yes to Katha, and Kailash Garewal also said yes to Katha and Viaan's relationship. Let's see if the wedding will finally happen without any hurdles.

Katha Ankahee is the top-running show on television, and viewers love the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, aka Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma. Well, the latest track is mind-blowing for the viewers. Because, we see Finally Katha and Viaan come together, and finally they get blessings from all the elders. Well, the future track of Katha Ankahee is going to be super entertaining. Because Viaan, Tejji and all the Earthcone family come to celebrate Katha's birthday, it might be possible that on her birthday, Aarav announces a very big news: soon his mother and his friend will be married. Katha and Viaan are really shocked as well as excited for their wedding.