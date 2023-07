Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see Vanya finally accomplishing her mission. She gets the mentorship from Viaan (Adnan Khan), but we see that he did this for Ehsan (Samar Vermani). Does Ehsan really love Vanya? Let's wait to see the twist. Will Vanya talk about her past in front of Ehsan? In the show Katha Ankahee, the story is now around Vanya, Seema and Tejji's past because there are some big secrets that Tejji has hidden from Viaan, and now Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma)is scared to lose him. Will Viaan really hate his mother when he knows the truth about Tejji's past? Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Another storm brews in Viaan's life, will Katha be able to save him?

Katha know about Tejji's past

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Katha (Aditi Sharma) is really thinking about Viaan, Vanya and Seema Dutta; she connects everything, and it might be possible that Katha will again reach out to Seema Dutta to learn about her. Well, soon we may see an interesting track when Katha gets to know everything about Tejji's past. We see in the upcoming track that Viaan is all the time busy with Vanya, and it seems that Katha feels jealous to see them, she says Viaan that he has to put on CCTV cameras in his cabin. Will Viaan (Adnan Khan) really be happy to think that Katha is jealous? Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha gets all possessive as Viaan’s past Seema marks re-entry; Vanya’s strange behaviour raises suspicion

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

The Katha Ankahee show is one of the best serials on television. As we see, Katha Ankahee is an adaptation of a Turkish show that is based on 1001 Nights, and viewers love to watch the superhit chemistry between Katha and Viaan, played by Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma. She has performed and earned popularity through serial Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, in which she played the character of Mauli and Adnan Khan, is more popular thanks to the serial Ishq Subhanallah where played by Kabir. Now they are only known as Katha and Viaan. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan's past catches up with him, Will Katha learn the truth?

Trending Now

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we may see a super interesting twist when Tejji finally faces her past. In the cultural party of Earthcone, Vanya will decide to take her mother and finally reveal the truth in front of Viaan. Viewers are eagerly waiting for this truth because it will change the lives of Viaan as well as Tejji. Let's see what this secret is. It might be possible that Viraj first marries Seema, and Tejji breaks their house. Let's wait to see the truth.