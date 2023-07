Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert : In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see Katha (Aditi Sharma ) congratulate Vanya on getting the opportunity to work with Viaan. Later on, Vanya and Viaan talk about their respective fathers, and Viaan (Adnan Khan) sees that his and Vanya's father share the same traits. And suddenly we see Vanya calling him Bhaiya. Well, viewers also love to see the bond between Vanya and Viaan, but Katha gets a little jealous when she sees them together. Well, now Katha comes and talks with Ehsan about Vanya. Katha and Ehsan (Samar Vermani) have their doubts about Vanya and decide to find out about her past. Let's wait to see the upcoming twist in Katha Ankahee. Will Ehsan and Katha get to know everything? Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha gets jealous as Vanya-Viaan bond; Tejji’s past to bring a shocker

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we finally see Katha (Aditi Sharma) getting proof of Vanya's identity as she forgets her diary and Katha reads it. Finally, Katha knows that Viaan (Adnan Khan)is the stepbrother of Vanya. Well, let's wait to see the twist: will Katha tell everything in front of Viaan, or will she first talk to Vanya about why she came into Viaan's life? Vanya reveals everything about Tejji and her struggling past. Let's wait to see the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee.

In the future, the track of Katha Ankahee is going to be super interesting, as viewers are very close to knowing about Tejji's dark secret. Will Tejji lose her son forever? Now that Seema Dutta has returned, it might be possible because Tejji, Seema Dutta and Vanya will suffer a lot. Well, we see that Katha tells Neerja Jee that Viaan thinks that his mother is a victim, but the truth is that Seema Dutta is a victim, and Neerja Jee suggests Katha that she reveal everything to Viaan. Let's see if this twist affects the relationship between Katha and Viaan or if they will come closer to each other. Let's see what happens.

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

The Katha Ankahee Show is one of the most popular shows on television. In less time, Katha and Viaan, aka Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma, managed to spread their charm in the show. Their chemistry is being loved by all and they also providing the viewers with full entertainment with a twist. There are so many upcoming twists on the way. How will Viaan react when he learns about Vanya? Once again Viaan turns into an angry young man, Katha will hold him, and she will take care and get guide him through the situation.