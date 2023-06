Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Viaan and Aarav play football at their father and son level, where we see Katha (Aditi Sharma) is also very happy to see their bond. Later on, we see Katha imagine Aditya, and he makes her realise that she will fall in love with Viaan and have to move on in her life. Well, Katha is really disturbed and is crying to think that what she can do? She will try to accept Viaan's love, but she will think of how she can face Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) and her inlaws. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Aarav misses his father and wishes for Viaan to take that place in his life, will Katha agree?

Katha feel relaxed to accept Viaan's love

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that, for the first time, Katha (Aditi Sharma) will make an excuse to stay with Viaan (Adnan Khan) because she wants to spend her time with him. On the other side, we see that for the first time, Aarav calls Katha, and she cuts his call and messages him that she will call later. Even Aarav feels strange that this is going to be the first time that Katha will avoid Aarav's call because she is in love and now she loves to spend time with Viaan. The Katha Ankahee show is one of the favourites of viewers because they all love the chemistry between Viaan and Katha.

The Katha Ankahee Show is based on a Turkish show that has a love story that starts with a hate relationship. We see a major twist in the Katha Ankahee Show when Kailash Garewal (Gireesh Sahdev)finally asks Katha about Viaan, but this time it might be possible that Katha will speak her heart out in front of him, and finally she will feel relaxed to accept Viaan's love. She will confess that she is in love with Viaan, but Kailash Garewal is very strict and will not support her. Later on, we may see that Kavita Garewal makes him understand that Katha deserves to feel happy, and it might be possible that the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee will be super interesting.

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we will see that finally Katha opens her heart to her monkey, her son Aarav, but it might be possible that Aarav will not support her. But when he will hear Robin's name, Aarav will be very happy and excited as he tells Katha that he also wants Robin to become his father. Well, the upcoming tracks of Katha Ankahee are going to be super dramatic and entertaining, just like viewers want.