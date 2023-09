Katha Ankahee Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 5: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see Tejji create a scene as she wants a grandchild, but Katha (Aditi Sharma) will not be ready to have a second baby. Later on, Maya also pretends that she is with Katha, but Katha looks very perturbed and leaves from there. Viaan gets shocked to learn this truth. Well, Katha is really not ready to talk about this topic, and Viaan ( Adnan Khan ) finally understands her situation and supports her decision. On the other side, we see Ehsan continue making Vanya jealous. Well, viewers also wait to see their love story. On the other hand, we see Tejji ( Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) go to the Garewal mansion to talk about Katha's decision. Katha declares that it will be her decision alone. Also Read - Katha Ankahee spoiler alert: Maya uses Ehsan to uncover Katha’s scandalous past

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Katha has finally revealed that she will never conceive her second child, and Tejji gets shattered to know her decision. She is worried that there will be no heir of the Raghuvanshi family. But we see that Viaan has clearly told his mother that Aarav is his heir and he will take his legacy forward. But Tejji is not happy and now she is all the more determined to end Viaan and Katha’s relationship. Let's wait to see what Tejji does next. Also Read - Katha Ankahee spoiler alert: Katha and Viaan's past comes back to haunt them, will it ruin their future?

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Katha and Viaan’s mehendi ceremonies have started. Just the, Reet joins Maya (Anjali Mukhi) and Tejji to destroy Katha's happiness. At the mehendi function, Tejji falls unconscious while stressing out about Viaan's future, but Aarav takes care of her, and he also fulfils all his responsibilities and takes care of his grandmother. Well, it might be possible that Tejji's heart will change at last and she will accept Katha and her son? Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Frequent arguments with Viaan makes Katha rethink her relationship, will she understand Maya’s game plan?

Katha Ankahee is one of the top-running Hindi TV shows, and the latest track has all that it takes to keep viewers hooked. Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan (Adnan Khan) finally move ahead in their exciting journey, and viewers love to watch their fabulous chemistry. But in the future, when Reet instigates Maya to tell Katha about how she managed Rs 1 crore within a day, things are going to get awkward. Maya decides to bring up Katha’s past and make her lose her respect in front of everyone. What they do not know is that Viaan is the one with whom Katha had spent her dark night. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting for the twist: will Kailash Garewal allow this wedding after knowing the truth, or will he be ashamed for not giving money to Katha?