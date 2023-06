Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Aarav (Ajinkya MIshra)is very happy to play with Viaan, as he does not miss his father any more because he really loves Viaan and also loves to be with Viaan always. Tejji will make food for Viaan (Adnan Khan) and collect all his childhood memories, Viaan feels so happy to see this, and viewers also feel very happy to see Viaan because they liked the happy Viaan, not that rude, angry young man. Later on, we see that Katha will feel very relaxed about accepting her feelings, and she loves to spend her time with him. After a long time, all viewers see happy moments between Katha and Viaan that they spent together. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha ignores Aarav for the first time because of Viaan; has he come between mother and son?

Katha will decide to live for herself

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Viaan (Adnan Khan) asks Katha to go on a long drive, and Katha says yes. They both go on long drive and enjoy their time with each other. As we see, after a long time, Katha (Aditi Sharma) will decide to live for herself because she wants to live her life happily with Viaan Raghuvanshi, and viewers are also very excited to see upcoming tracks, as we see in the short clip, and we all wait to see the next upcoming episodes of Katha Ankahee. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Aarav misses his father and wishes for Viaan to take that place in his life, will Katha agree?

In the show Katha Ankahee, we may see the upcoming twist when love is not as easy as it was for Viaan and Katha. Well, there are so many thorns in their way. As we see Kailash Garewal, Reet and Tejji, everybody will come in between Viaan's and Katha's love story. We may see in the upcoming episodes that Katha will finally confess her feelings in front of Aarav and all the Garewal family because they all have so many questions in their mind. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan has proven that he can be the best father; will Katha truly accept him now without any fear?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we may see that Aarav becomes emotional to hear Katha's confession, but viewers are very excited to see Aarav and Viaan's reactions when they learn the truth that Aarav and Viaan share a beautiful bond and now they can spend their life with each other, and we may see in upcoming episodes that Aarav will make his grandparents realize that Robin is the best and that he wants Robin to become his father. Well, we have to wait for the upcoming twist to see if Kailash Garewal and Tejji will give them blessings or not.