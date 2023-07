Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Viaan (Adnan Khan) is going to drop Katha, and as we see, Katha (Aditi Sharma) tells every truth about Vanya to Viaan, and he is really shocked to hear that, and he also questioned why they came into his life, why Vanya joined the Earthcone, and we see Katha makes him realize that something is missing. He had to once meet with Vanya, and he reached Vanya's house to meet her. Well, Vanya is also very shocked to see Viaan, and suddenly we see Seema Dutta come and hug Viaan as she thinks that he is Viraj Raghuvanshi, and finally Viaan learns the truth that Seema Dutta is suffering from depression. Well, Katha Ankahee show is on a major track when Viaan finally learns what happened in the past. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Finally, Viaan learns Vanya's truth and is broken; Katha to play a crucial role

Katha Rushes to meet Viaan

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Viaan (Adnan Khan)is really disturbed to meet Vanya and think about his past, and he drives his car, and he meets with an accident where we see Katha call him and somebody picks the phone and tell her that Viaan is in the hospital. Katha (Aditi Sharma)rushes to meet him, and Viaan doubts Katha's feelings; he thinks that it might be possible that she also loves him. Viaan is not critical; he had just a small accident. The upcoming track of Katha Ankahee is going to be super duper dramatic on one side, with Katha's feelings towards Viaan, and on the other side, Viaan's past. Well, let's wait to see how Katha handles everything.

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we see Katha talk with Vanya, and finally Vanya says every truth to Katha, saying that Tejji Raghuvanshi is not the victim because she has ruined her mother's life because it might be possible that Viraj first marries Seema. Well, now Katha totally trusts Vanya, and she promised her that she would get justice. She decides to tell everything to Viaan, but Katha first talks with Neerja Ji, where she also tells her that she said everything to Viaan, but we have to see the twist: Will Viaan believe Katha and Vanya because he trusts his mother, and he has suffered in his life for around 20 years. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting for the track. Will Tejji accept everything? Will she give justice to Seema Dutta? Will Vanya get everything she deserves in Earthcone? Let's see how many twists and turns are coming on the way in Katha Ankahee.