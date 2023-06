Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan go with each other, and they talk about their personal lives. We see Viaan (Adnan Khan)admire his and Batman's relationship in front of Katha, and suddenly Viaan sees a shop of ice cream where Viaan always comes with his father. Katha insists that he try it once, and they enjoy their ice cream date. After a long time, we see that Viaan and Katha really enjoy themselves. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha confesses her love for Viaan; will Aarav be able to convince his grandparents?

Katha will finally think for herself

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan (Adnan Khan)go for a drive, and we see they spend their time with each other. During this time, Katha avoids Aarav's call as she is totally involved in Viaan. Later, we see that Aarav is really worried to see that his mother has not picked up his call, and he also said that his grandparents told him that this is the first time Katha has avoided his call. Well, viewers are really happy to see that Katha will finally think for herself. Not more than Aarav, but she deserves to be happy. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha ignores Aarav for the first time because of Viaan; has he come between mother and son?

Katha Ankahee show has gives us unique concepts in which all the viewers are admiring Katha and Viaan's characters which is played by Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma. Even viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming track, in which Katha finally confesses her feelings in front of Viaan. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. But life is very unpredictable; no one gets his love so easily. Well, in the love story of Katha and Viaan, we already see that there are three devils in their way: Reet, Kailash Garewal, Tejji, and now it might be possible that Vanya joins this list because it might be possible that she is also not ready for this love story. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Aarav misses his father and wishes for Viaan to take that place in his life, will Katha agree?

Trending Now

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we may see that Vanya and Katha become enemies, as Vanya does not want Katha to come close to Viaan, and we see that Katha will handle Earthcone completely, which Vanya does not want. That is why it may be possible that Vanya turns negative to take over her father's legacy. Let's wait to see if Vanya is successful in creating a rift between Katha and Viaan.