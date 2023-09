Katha Ankahee Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 7: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Viaan finally convinces Katha that Aarav is his son and he will take his legacy forward. Katha (Aditi Sharma) feels good after Viaan’s reassurance and their chemistry is heartening. Later on, we see Viaan also sing for Katha. He chooses Shah Rukh Khan’s sog ‘Mehendi laga ke rakhna’. On the other side, we see Maya and Tejji talk about their plans, and Reet listens to everything. She gives them an idea about Katha's past. Meanwhile, Vanya gets upset and Ehsan (Samar Vermani) notices that. Well, Vanya and Ehsan look fabulous with each other and their love story will be something to watch out for. Later on, finally, Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Katha mehendi ceremony starts, and everyone gets very happy. Except, Reet

Will past ruin Katha and Viaan relationship

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see Ehsan and Vanya both giving an idea to Viaan about what he should wear, but finally Viaan does not listen to anyone and wears what was Katha’s choice. Finally he will reach Katha's house for the ceremony with band baaja. But Maya will make a plan for how she can ruin this moment for Katha and Viaan.

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we see Viaan express his love for Katha on a radio show. Well, now finally the whole world knows that Viaan loves Katha, and we see a beautiful romantic moment between them. Well, we see that Katha and Viaan completely love each other, and no one can ruin their world. Well, it might be possible that all the plans of Maya and Tejji will backfire when they learn about Katha and Viaan’s night.

Katha Ankahee is one of the top-running shows, and viewers really love the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, aka Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan. The latest track is entertaining as well as full of drama as Katha and Viaan's wedding ceremonies have started and Tejji and Maya continue to make plans, but it is sure that Maya and Tejji's (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) all plans will fail and soon Katha becomes Mrs Katha Singh Raghuvanshi. Well, we are all waiting to see the reactions of Maya and Tejji.