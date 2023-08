Katha Ankahee upcoming Spoiler Alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see Aarav talk with Viaan about what his special friend told him. But Viaan (Adnan Khan) did not tell him the truth later on. As we see Aarav announce the musical games and dance with everyone, Aarav really organized a very beautiful birthday party. On the other side, we see Kailash Garewal come with his family to attend Katha's birthday. Kailash Garewal misunderstands Viaan that that he will trap Aarav because of Katha. Well, we see Aarav's wishes from the god that his mother and Robin will reunite forever. And suddenly, Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) and Kailash Garewal started fighting with each other as they both fought against Viaan and Katha's relationship. Later on, we see that Katha and Viaan's relationship finally comes out in front of everybody. Well, we have to wait to see how Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan handle this and get everything solved. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan finally completes Katha and Aarav's happy family; but it's time for new challenges

Maya Didi brings a twist in KaViaan's life

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that the misunderstandings came between Aarav and Viaan. Well, we see that Aarav gets angry about Tejji's behavior and cuts off their Robin and Batman relationship. Later on, we see Farah Kailash Garewal and Tejji make a plan that how they separates Katha and Viaan, but we have to wait to see the twist. Will they ever go against destiny? Let's see what happens in the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Aarav and Maya Didi will bring a twist to KaViaan's life. Will everything be fine?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

Katha Ankahee is one of the top TV shows as it is based on the Turkish show 1001 Nights, and viewers love the chemistry between Katha and Viaan , aka Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma. And the latest track of Katha Ankahee is going to be super interesting because, finally, the viewers get some hope that soon Katha and Viaan will be married. Also Read - Katha Anakahee upcoming twist: Katha and Viaan will never leave their family; how many more hurdles will they have to cross?

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Viaan comes to meet Aarav, explain his misunderstanding, and also promise him that he will always take an care of Katha as well as Aarav. Well, finally, Aarav and Viaan hug each other and decide to complete his family, but what about their evils? Kailash Garewal, Tejji, Farah, and Maya Didi—what will they do to separate Katha and Viaan? It might be possible that after the entry of Maya Didi, the show twist gets changed because we may see that Maya Didi will intrude on Katha and finally fix their wedding day. Let's wait to see the entry of Maya Didi.