Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: in the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see that finally Viaan (Adnan Khan) learns the truth about Seema Dutta and apologizes to Vanya for whatever he said. Later on, we see Katha pray for Viaan, and Viaan runs from there and drives his car, and suddenly he has a small accident, but we see when Katha hears about Viaan. She runs, panics, and hugs him. Well, this is the most beautiful moment when Viaan also realizes that Katha loves him. Later on, they talk with each other, and Viaan opens his heart to Katha (Aditi Sharma). Well, we have to wait to see the twist in Katha story. What will Viaan do? Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Will Viaan believe Vanya? Will Katha help her get justice?

Viaan lerans the truth of his past

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see Viaan (Adnan Khan)reach his home and also say this bitter truth to Tejji. Well, now Tejji is scared to lose her son Viaan, and she also screams because of her truth, which she hides from Viaan. Later on, we see Vanya come into the earthcone, where Viaan asks her what she wants. Why did she enter their lives? Well, Vanya wants Viaan to accept his mother and father's love. This is not an unwanted woman; she is the true love of her father. Will Viaan understand this love because he also loves Katha (Aditi Sharma)? Well, Vanya hints that Viaan Tejji will know everything so that he can go and confront her. We have to see the interesting twists and turns in Katha Ankahee, which are soon to come in the show. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Finally, Viaan learns Vanya's truth and is broken; Katha to play a crucial role

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

Katha Ankahee is the top-running show on television. Katha and Viaan, aka Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan, look completely at ease with each other. They can feel each other's pain and emotions. Viaan is now totally devastated and wants to know the complete truth. Katha also promises him that she will find all the truth about his past. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha to EXPOSE Tejji in front of Viaan; Vanya bonds with stepbrother and more

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we may see that Katha reaches out to meet Vanya, and finally she tells her every truth.that may be possible. Tejji will know everything about Seema Dutta. Well, now Katha knows that Seema Dutta is the victim, not Tejji. But how will Katha tell this truth to Viaan? Will he leave his mother, or will he take Seema Dutta and Vanya into his house? Let's wait to see the twist and what will happen.