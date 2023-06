Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Katha (Aditi Sharma)spend some beautiful time with each other, where we see them talk about their past, their memories, and many more things. Well, viewers are also very happy to see their favorite couple talk with each other, where we see they forget about their struggle and everything else and only try to spend time with each other. We see Viaan and Katha go for a walk, where they feel very happy, and also all viewers realize that everyone should find joy in the little things. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha and Viaan's love story blossoms but there's a fresh breath of threat looking around

Viaan and Katha quarantined for a few days in korea

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that, after a long time, Aarav,(Ajinkya Mishra)Neerja Ji,(Preeti Amin) and Katha (Aditi Sharma)are enjoying each other. In the upcoming episode of Katha Ankahee, we see a super interesting track in which we see Viaan (Adnan Khan)and Katha go out for a meeting in Korea, where we see their client is suffering from fever symptoms, and now the Korean police decide that Viaan and Katha should be quarantined for a few days. Well, viewers are very happy and excited to see the upcoming twist in the Katha Ankahee.

The Katha Ankahee show is one of the most popular shows on television, as this serial gets huge popularity as we see the unique love story of Viaan and Katha. Now the upcoming twist is going to be super romantic and may be a little tensed as we may see that Katha will suffer this virus where we see Viaan is going to take care of Katha, and finally this quarantine becomes the love confession of Katha. Well, it might be possible that during this quarantine, Katha and Viaan come close to each other.