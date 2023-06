In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Aarav calls Katha, and for the first time, Katha does not pick up the call as we see that Katha will be stuck in the office, and later on we may see that Viaan may get infected by this virus and tell Katha to stay away from him, but Katha will not listen to him and make him understand that if he is infected then she will also be infected because they both were together in the morning and attended the meeting with the Korean client. Katha Ankahee show is very popular, and as we see, this is a story based on the Turkish show 1001 nights. And also, it is the unique love story of Katha and Viaan, which is played by Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma. On the other side, we may see that Reet (Jasveen Kaur)just instigates Kailash Garewal about Katha and makes them understand that something is going on between Katha and Viaan.Well, viewers are also waiting for the twist that soon comes in the show of Katha Ankahee. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha and Viaan's love story blossoms but there's a fresh breath of threat looking around

