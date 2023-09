Katha Ankahee Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 9 : In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see Tejji gets unconscious and Aarav takes care of her. Everyone thanks Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) for taking care of her in the absence of Katha and Viaan (Adnan Khan ). Meanwhile, Maya is desperate to know the real truth about Katha (Aditi Sharma) and she goes to Reet (Jasveen Kaur) to know about Aarav and Katha. Later on, we see that Reet is also desperately wanting to see Katha get humiliated. On the other side, Maya ( Anjali Mukhi) and Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) talk very lovingly with Aarav and try to gain his trust. Maya also talks to Ehsan and eggs him on to find out everything about Katha. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: Maya manipulates Ehsan, will Viaan tell him the truth?

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see Maya (Anjali Mukhi) and Tejji continue searching for the person who gave Katha Rs 1 crore. It is impossible to get any hint from Katha and Viaan (Adnan Khan). Finally, Ehsan (Samar Vermani) checks the bank statement and he gets to know that Viaan has given that money to Kath. He calls Viaan and asks him about it and Viaan is shocked at how he has learnt about this. Let's wait to see the twist. Will Viaan finally admit that he gave the money to Katha? Well, all the story will now revolve around Katha and Viaan's past. Now that Maya and Tejji know that Viaan is the one who gave the money to Katha (Aditi Sharma), they will now try to find out why. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: Katha’s dark past to create havoc in her and Viaan’s relationship?

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we see Viaan, Aarav and Katha spend some quality time as they discuss about the wedding and go shopping as well. Viaan also proposes to Katha through a radio jockey. Now the world knows that Katha and Viaan are getting married to each other. But will it happen without any hiccups? Also Read - Katha Ankahee spoiler alert: Katha reveals why she cannot have a child with Viaan, will Aarav become Raghuvanshi family’s heir?

Trending Now

Katha Ankahee is one of the most popular Hindi TV shows. It is based on the Turkish show 1001 Nights. Well, the latest track is quite interesting as the dark past will come to haunt the present. Will Maya and Tejji bring up the past and ruin KaViaan’s future?