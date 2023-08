Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan’s Katha Ankahee is getting all the show. The show has been doing quit well on the TRP charts and is also one of the most talked about shows on social media. The show trends everyday and now quite popular. However, since a few days, there have been reports that the show is going off-air soon. It was being said that Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s new show titled, Kavya - Ek Jazba Ek Junoon will replace it. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Aarav becomes stubborn as he wants Katha-Viaan to get married soon, but what stops them?

However, nothing was confirmed yet. Now, Aditi Sharma who plays the main lead in the show has reacted to these reports.

Aditi reacts to the show going off-air

She spoke to ETimes about the same and said that the rumours of Katha Ankahee going off-air are doing rounds on the internet for months now. However, these are just rumours and there is no plan to wrap it now so soon. She added that the show has found a connect with the audience.

The show’s story revolves around a single mother and a businessman. The also stars Jyoti Gauba, Vishal Malhotra, Vishal Gandhi, Gireesh Sahdev and Roma Arora.

Talking about Sumbul’s new show Kavya – Ek Jazba Ek Junoon, the love story is about an IAS officer and an IPS officer. The story revolves around the challenges a woman post-marriage, emphasizing on the societal pressures that expect her to prioritize her partner's needs over her own ambitions. As per reports, Mishkat Verma has been finalized to play the lead role opposite Sumbul. Actor Chandresh Singh will play her father in the show.

He has worked with Sumbul earlier in Imlie. He played her father-in-law in the show. Sumbul was last seen in Bigg Boss 16. She was known for her bond with her mandali that includes, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan.