Katha Ankahee fans are on cloud nine. After months, the two leads are finally going to profess their love to one another. Today, we saw that Viaan (Adnan Khan) is mesmerized seeing Katha (Aditi Dev Sharma) in a saree. He is going abroad for an important project. Katha says that when he returns, they will built a monument which is memorable. Fans are hoping that the proposal will happen soon. There was a dream moment where Katha enters the home of Katha. The show had started off with the angle of one night stand which upset many. But the manner in which the plot has moved has impressed one and all. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha, Viaan take their love story a step ahead, but will their marriage happen?

Sony TV couples are doing really well. Katha Ankahee is dominating trends since the morning. Fans are sharing jokes on how Viaan is imagining Katha is his bedroom. Fans are in hurry for a confession but know that makers will do everything at the right time. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha proposes to Viaan and shares her dream of a happy family, will this dream be completed?

'aap jaha ja rahi hai us jagah ka naam he ..mujhse door' 'sukoon' 'aap aas paas hoti hai toh lagta hai ki me apni ghar me hu' 'aap ja rahi hai toh mujhe beghar sa mehsoos ho rahi hai' Katha?He is her home, the very essence of peace & the embodiment of love ?#KathaAnkahee pic.twitter.com/PPjeq64rIP — Anju Das (@AnjuDas666) July 26, 2023

Aarav bichara shock mil gya use aaj ??? Robin

Mera robin

Viaan raghuvanshi ??♥️♥️??#KathaAnkahee — Ana__♥️?? { deepti's day } (@khwaiishh_77) July 26, 2023

from two beautifully connected dream sequences, their longing for each other and the conversation about THEIR dream of monument of love, how beautiful today's #kathaankahee episode was! ?

katha is finally gonna confess tomorrow can i have the episode already! ? — kriti (@shaamgulabii) July 26, 2023

Damn! I felt so bad for Katha today , like i could actually feel the pain of not confessing. AditiDevSharma u r fabulous there , that longing for each other but Jenny came and Katha went back uff!! Loved it #KathaAnkahee — phalguni (@Falguni1802) July 26, 2023

#KathaAnkahee #KaViaan Viaan is imagining Katha in his bedroom in that hot damn saree! And they are just talking!?‍♀️

Viaan is really a sage type person ??? — Story1001 (@Pria11298388) July 26, 2023

Another big thing has been that Katha's son has found out that Batman is Viaan. We have to see his reactions. Fans are just hopeful that this beautiful phase continues on the show. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha, Viaan are in a bliss after their love confession; will Aarav also accept it easily?