Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma starrer Katha Ankahee has been a huge success for Sony TV. The show is getting the highest TRPs in its fictional content. We spoke to actor Adnan Khan on the fab response for the show. The young actor who plays Viaan Raghuvanshi says he did not expect this kind of reaction to the show. He tells us, "No honestly, I did not see it becoming this big. When I was starting out, I hoped Katha Ankahee would do well. My first show Ishq Subhan Allah had got off to a flying start."

He admits that the slow response at the initial stage humbled him. "The mediocre response humbled me. I felt we did not get the start we hoped for. But as an actor the only thing you can do is put your best foot forward. The team did that exactly. Today, I have got more than I expected and hoped for. It is an honour and blessing to be a part of Katha Ankahee," says the actor.

People who had seen the first few episodes speculated on social media on how the team would redeem the character of Viaan after that one night stand shown with Katha. Many wrote off Adnan Khan as the hero of the series. But the actor says that negative feedback was least of his worries. He said that he played a grey-shaded character with Kabir in Ishq Subhan Allah. Adnan says even Kabir was against his wife's values at the start of the show. Like Kabir, Viaan too has a genuine change of heart.

He tells us, "I was not worried. I feel it is good as long as you tell a story with truth and honesty. Viaan's character has changed and the difference is stark. As an actor, I am never comfortable with Viaan given how much his mindset has altered. There is a lovely arc to the character." Adnan Khan says that the production house is systematic which helps the team look into all the aspects. He also praised director Ravi Bhushan for his synergy with all the departments. Adnan maintains that scripts do not come to them days in advance, and it is like any other daily.

He tells us, "The director knows to filter what he feels is not necessary. Plus, we have some great actors on board." Adnan Khan has been praising Aditi Dev Sharma to the skies in every interview. "I did not have the faintest idea that she is so great an actress. I am afraid I might have misjudged her. We did not have much scenes together at the initial stage. Then, when I saw her scenes on TV, I was like she is too good. I experienced that even when I was working with her," he says. Adnan Khan says he saw reels of Aditi Dev Sharma as Mauli from her prior show.

He says, "I realised that yo, this chick is fire."