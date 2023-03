Katha Ankahee actor Adnan Khan is winning hearts as Viaan Raghuvanshi on the show. His powerful yet nuanced performance of a flawed man who finally finds love is keeping viewers hooked. Fans of Katha Ankahee are huge fans of the show's writing. Adnan Khan tells us that he too is a writer. The young man studied in the Middle East and worked in the HR department of a corporate office. But his love for the creative arts drew him to Mumbai. Fans gave a lot of love to Ishq Subhan Allah his first big show where he played a young Maulvi. Also Read - Tiger Vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to fight it out in India's biggest spy film? Here's what we know

In a chat, Adnan Khan told BollywoodLife, "I am experimenting with filmmaking. I have always been a writer. I would write quotes, you know like romantic verses for girlfriends. It was corny stuff but cute at that time," he says. After his show Ishq Subhan Allah got over, Adnan Khan got a lot of time on hand. In this period, he worked on his writing and filmmaking. In fact, he tells us that he has produced a short film. Adnan Khan told us, "It is right now in post production. I will decide if filmmaking is something I would like to take up in the future. Acting in itself in such a vast field. It needs a significant amount of time to master it. The same goes for filmmaking or direction." Also Read - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Krishna Mukherjee gets slammed for sharing bikini pics from honeymoon; netizens say, 'Isse toh achha diaper pehen leti'

Katha Ankahee has won the Best Debut Show award at the BollywoodLife Awards 2023. He said he would like to thank every technician, writers, producer and channel heads who are committed towards the show. "It is a group effort. A large number of people work truly hard on this," he said. Well, fans cannot wait to see the love story of Katha and Viaan start in full bloom. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Trisha and other South Indian actresses whose painful breakups grabbed headlines for a very long time